CLB-4 Conducts Small Boat Sustainment Training

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Holland Morris, a logistics officer with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, briefs Marines on the task ahead during small boat sustainment training on 3rd Recon Beach, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. CLB 4 provides direct support and tactical logistics to 4th Marine Regiment beyond its organic capabilities in the areas of motor transport and landing support. Morris is a native of Oceanside, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)