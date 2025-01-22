U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Holland Morris, a logistics officer with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, briefs Marines on the task ahead during small boat sustainment training on 3rd Recon Beach, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. CLB 4 provides direct support and tactical logistics to 4th Marine Regiment beyond its organic capabilities in the areas of motor transport and landing support. Morris is a native of Oceanside, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2025 08:56
|Photo ID:
|8842290
|VIRIN:
|241211-M-WJ190-2921
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.76 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CLB-4 Conducts Small Boat Sustainment Training [Image 25 of 25], by LCpl Marcus Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.