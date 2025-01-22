CLB-4 Conducts Small Boat Sustainment Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cameron Price, a transmission system operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, communicates across boats via radio during small boat sustainment training on 3rd Recon Beach, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. CLB 4 provides direct support and tactical logistics to 4th Marine Regiment beyond its organic capabilities in the areas of motor transport and landing support. Price is a native of Kentucky. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)