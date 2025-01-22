Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB-4 Conducts Small Boat Sustainment Training [Image 15 of 25]

    CLB-4 Conducts Small Boat Sustainment Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cameron Price, a transmission system operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, communicates across boats via radio during small boat sustainment training on 3rd Recon Beach, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. CLB 4 provides direct support and tactical logistics to 4th Marine Regiment beyond its organic capabilities in the areas of motor transport and landing support. Price is a native of Kentucky. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2025 08:56
    Photo ID: 8842284
    VIRIN: 241211-M-WJ190-2489
    Resolution: 6508x4339
    Size: 13.54 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, CLB-4 Conducts Small Boat Sustainment Training [Image 25 of 25], by LCpl Marcus Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Logistics Battalion 4 Combat Logistics Regiment 3
    3rd MLG 3rd Marine Logistics Group

