U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Hadyn Valenta, a networking chief with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, provides security while fellow Marines hide a simulated supply cache during small boat sustainment training on 3rd Recon Beach, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. CLB 4 provides direct support and tactical logistics to 4th Marine Regiment beyond its organic capabilities in the areas of motor transport and landing support. Valenta is a native of Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2025 08:56
|Photo ID:
|8842294
|VIRIN:
|241211-M-WJ190-3048
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.16 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CLB-4 Conducts Small Boat Sustainment Training [Image 25 of 25], by LCpl Marcus Henson