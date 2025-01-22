Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB-4 Conducts Small Boat Sustainment Training [Image 25 of 25]

    CLB-4 Conducts Small Boat Sustainment Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Hadyn Valenta, a networking chief with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, provides security while fellow Marines hide a simulated supply cache during small boat sustainment training on 3rd Recon Beach, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. CLB 4 provides direct support and tactical logistics to 4th Marine Regiment beyond its organic capabilities in the areas of motor transport and landing support. Valenta is a native of Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)

