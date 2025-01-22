Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brianna Russell, 628th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, verifies an identification card at the main gate of Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2025. Security Forces defenders ensure uninterrupted access, control, and mission readiness during inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)