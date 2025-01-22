Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Paige Kohr, 628th Force Support Squadron services apprentice, and Tech. Sgt. Lisseth Silva, 628th FSS dining facility manager, prepare food for service at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2025. The squadron deploys worldwide to support national security military operations and supports over 90,000 active duty service members and their families, retirees, DoD civilians, and reservists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)