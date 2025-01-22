Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm [Image 3 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cymil Pagaduan, 628th Force Support Squadron storeroom clerk, slices potatoes at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2025. As snowfall covered the installation, the DFAC team worked to provide uninterrupted meal service for base personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 20:58
    Photo ID: 8842057
    VIRIN: 250123-F-BI574-1084
    Resolution: 5672x3774
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm
    Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm
    Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm
    Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm
    Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm
    Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm
    Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm
    Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm
    Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm
    Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm
    Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm
    Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm
    Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm
    Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download