U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cymil Pagaduan, 628th Force Support Squadron storeroom clerk, slices potatoes at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2025. As snowfall covered the installation, the DFAC team worked to provide uninterrupted meal service for base personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 20:58
|Photo ID:
|8842057
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-BI574-1084
|Resolution:
|5672x3774
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.