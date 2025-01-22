Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cymil Pagaduan, 628th Force Support Squadron storeroom clerk, slices potatoes at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2025. As snowfall covered the installation, the DFAC team worked to provide uninterrupted meal service for base personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)