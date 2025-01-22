Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 628th Force Support Squadron services Airman, slices pizza for a customer at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2025. The 628th Force Support Squadron enhances the quality-of-life and combat capabilities through services that provide force development, sustainment manpower and personnel, child and youth development, and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation programs across the joint base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)