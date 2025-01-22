U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lisseth Silva, 628th Force Support Squadron dining facility manager, and Airman 1st Class Paige Kohr, 628th FSS services apprentice, prepare food for service at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2025. The 628th Force Support Squadron enhances the quality-of-life and combat capabilities through services that provide force development, sustainment manpower and personnel, child and youth development, and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation programs across the joint base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 20:58
|Photo ID:
|8842060
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-BI574-1135
|Resolution:
|5028x3345
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.