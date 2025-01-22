Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm [Image 14 of 14]

    Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kayelynn Brown, 628th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, works the main gate at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2025. Security Forces defenders train to perform their duties effectively, even in the harshest weather conditions, to maintain the safety and security of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)

