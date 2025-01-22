Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kayelynn Brown, 628th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, works the main gate at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2025. Security Forces defenders train to perform their duties effectively, even in the harshest weather conditions, to maintain the safety and security of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)