Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Christopher Duckworth, 628th Force Support Squadron food services officer, peels carrots at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2025. The squadron deploys worldwide to support national security military operations and supports over 90,000 active duty service members and their families, retirees, DoD civilians, and reservists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)