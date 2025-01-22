Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Diamond Porter, 628th Force Support Squadron fitness and sports specialist, serves a lunch meal at 628th Force Support Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2025. Dining facility personnel remained committed to their mission during the harsh winter weather, ensuring service members and base residents had access to hot meals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)