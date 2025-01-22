Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm [Image 4 of 14]

    Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Tyler Hardin, 628th Force Support Squadron services apprentice, processes a customer at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2025. Dining facility personnel remained committed to their mission during the harsh winter weather, ensuring service members and base residents had access to hot meals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

