Stormy weather, steady resolve: Team Charleston's mission essential personnel weather the storm

U.S. Airman 1st Class Tyler Hardin, 628th Force Support Squadron services apprentice, processes a customer at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2025. Dining facility personnel remained committed to their mission during the harsh winter weather, ensuring service members and base residents had access to hot meals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)