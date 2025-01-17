2023 Shine Award Presented to 555th FS Pilot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Chiara Luepke, granddaughter of Lt. Col. Anthony Shine, Colleen Shine, daughter of Lt. Col. Anthony Shine, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Jay Belanus, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. The Shine Award is given annually to a pilot who is both adept at flying a fighter aircraft and heavily involved in the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)