2023 Shine Award Presented to 555th FS Pilot

Colleen Shine, daughter of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anthony Shine, signs the guest book at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. Shine visited Aviano to present the 2023 Anthony C. Shine Award to U.S. Air Force Maj. Jay Belanus, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, for his outstanding performance as a fighter pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)