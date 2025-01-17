2023 Shine Award Presented to 555th FS Pilot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Colleen Shine, daughter of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anthony Shine, receives a tour of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. Shine visited Aviano to present the 2023 Anthony C. Shine Award to U.S. Air Force Maj. Jay Belanus for his outstanding performance as a fighter pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)