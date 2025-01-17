2023 Shine Award Presented to 555th FS Pilot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jay Belanus, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, provides a tour and explanation of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. The Fighting Falcon is a highly compact, multi-role fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)