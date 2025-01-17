2023 Shine Award Presented to 555th FS Pilot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Jay Belanus, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, and Colleen Shine, daughter of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anthony Shine, pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. Shine visited Aviano to present the 2023 Anthony C. Shine Award to U.S. Air Force Maj. Jay Belanus, F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, for his outstanding performance as a fighter pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)