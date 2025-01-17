2023 Shine Award Presented to 555th FS Pilot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chiara Luepke, granddaughter of Lt. Col. Anthony Shine, receives a tour of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. Shine traveled to Aviano with her mother to present the 2023 Anthony C. Shine Award to U.S. Air Force Maj. Jay Belanus, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)