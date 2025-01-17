2023 Shine Award Presented to 555th FS Pilot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Jay Belanus, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, Chiara Luepke, granddaughter of Lt. Col. Anthony Shine, Colleen Shine, daughter of Lt. Col. Anthony Shine, Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, and Capt. Ryan Watkins, F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, pose for a group photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 13, 2024. Shine and her daughter visited Aviano to present Belanus with the 2023 Anthony C. Shine Award for his outstanding performance as a fighter pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)