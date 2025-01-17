Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Shine Award Presented to 555th FS Pilot [Image 1 of 11]

    2023 Shine Award Presented to 555th FS Pilot

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Jay Belanus, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, Chiara Luepke, granddaughter of Lt. Col. Anthony Shine, Colleen Shine, daughter of Lt. Col. Anthony Shine, Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, and Capt. Ryan Watkins, F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, pose for a group photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 13, 2024. Shine and her daughter visited Aviano to present Belanus with the 2023 Anthony C. Shine Award for his outstanding performance as a fighter pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 05:51
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Shine Award Presented to 555th FS Pilot [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aviano air base
    pilot
    triple nickel
    Shine award
    anthony shine award

