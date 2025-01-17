2023 Shine Award Presented to 555th FS Pilot

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jay Belanus, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, facilitates a tour of the 555th Fighter Squadron headquarters at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. Belanus was selected as the 2023 Anthony C. Shine Award recipient for his efforts as a fighter pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 05:51
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
