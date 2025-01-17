From left, Colleen Shine, daughter of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anthony Shine, and Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. Shine and her daughter visited Aviano to present the 2023 Anthony C. Shine Award to U.S. Air Force Maj. Jay Belanus for his outstanding performance as a fighter pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 05:51
|Photo ID:
|8836771
|VIRIN:
|250113-F-VJ231-2241
|Resolution:
|5978x3977
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Shine Award Presented to 555th FS Pilot [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.