Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens

ODENTON, Md. – Soldiers and Civilians from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) hosted the Hackathon IV in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Public Library to encourage teen interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) at the Odenton Regional Library, November 19.

At Hackathon, young people competed in a CTF (Capture the Flag) challenge where participants searched for flags, using a variety of techniques including reverse engineering, decryption, netcat, and ssh keys. Additionally, there was a Python Programming challenge, varying in difficulty from basic to master; Password Cracking, where participants learned principles of password security and the lesson concluded with a password cracking demonstration; Publicly Available Information, where participants could appreciate the dangers of posting personal information online and learn techniques for browsing publicly available information; and a Logic Games station, where participants practiced binary number systems, modulo operations, and Boolean algebra.

This was the last of three Hackathon events for this year and we’re looking forward to Hackathon V next fall in 2025.

