Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Francisco Fleet Week TAIR 02 [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    San Francisco Fleet Week TAIR 02

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    SAN FRANCISCO – Soldiers from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) assisted U.S. Army Recruiters from the South Bay Company, Central California Battalion, US Army Recruiting Command (USAREC), with reaching out to young people and the community by developing interactive computer challenges and discussing Army possibilities as a 17C, cyberspace operations specialist or 35W, foreign language specialist, October 12 and 13.
    The Meet Your Army engagement was part of the San Francisco Fleet Week event on Pier 30/32 and made for some very long days for our two Praetorian Soldiers.
    #ArmyPossibilities #BeAllYouCanBe #Army250

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 11:59
    Photo ID: 8828255
    VIRIN: 241012-O-PX639-2848
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 756.6 KB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Francisco Fleet Week TAIR 02 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cyber Brigade finds success at Military Job Fairs
    40th Army Ten-Miler Expo
    Army Cyber Soldiers and Civilians talk to Georgetown University ROTC Cadets
    San Francisco Fleet Week TAIR 01
    San Francisco Fleet Week TAIR 02
    Brigade Cyber Soldiers assist Girl Scouts earn STEM Career Exploration badge
    Girl STEM Powerment hosted by the Maryland STEM festival
    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Attracting top talent and building relationships

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Outreach
    Army Cyber
    Total Army Involvement in Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download