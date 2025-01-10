Attracting top talent and building relationships

Photo By Steven Stover | ODENTON, Md. – Soldiers and Civilians from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | ODENTON, Md. – Soldiers and Civilians from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) hosted the Hackathon IV in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Public Library to encourage teen interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) at the Odenton Regional Library, November 19. At Hackathon, young people competed in a CTF (Capture the Flag) challenge where participants searched for flags, using a variety of techniques including reverse engineering, decryption, netcat, and ssh keys. Additionally, there was a Python Programming challenge, varying in difficulty from basic to master; Password Cracking, where participants learned principles of password security and the lesson concluded with a password cracking demonstration; Publicly Available Information, where participants could appreciate the dangers of posting personal information online and learn techniques for browsing publicly available information; and a Logic Games station, where participants practiced binary number systems, modulo operations, and Boolean algebra. This was the last of three Hackathon events for this year and we’re looking forward to Hackathon V next fall in 2025. #ArmyPossibilities #BeAllYouCanBe #Army250 see less | View Image Page

Army cyber unit’s commitment to community engagements and Army recruiting



FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – The Soldiers and Civilians of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), the Praetorians, embrace opportunities to talk to the American people and support Army outreach and recruiting efforts to inspire (or educate) others to join the United States Army.



The Praetorian Soldiers and Civilians are ideally positioned to assist Army outreach and recruiting efforts as the brigade has a footprint in four U.S. states – Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, and Texas – and although there are more than 200 ways to serve in the Army, the brigade represents military occupational specialties that most Army recruiters are unable to explain in depth.



From cyberspace operations to electromagnetic warfare specialists; foreign language specialists to signals intelligence voice interceptors; and exploitation analysts to cyber capability developer technicians, the brigade’s population of cyber and military intelligence enlisted Soldiers, warrant officers, officers and Civilians represent an array of Army cyber and technology careers (https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/specialty-careers/army-cyber).



“The Brigade’s participation in these engagements is crucial to the growth and development of our unit, as well as the future of our nation’s cyber defense,” said Col. Candy Boparai, commander of the 780th MI Bde. (Cyber). “By attending these events, we are not only showcasing the Brigade’s impressive capabilities and accomplishments but also inspiring and recruiting the next generation of cyber warriors. By sharing our successes and highlighting the importance of our mission, we can attract top talent, build relationships with key stakeholders, and ultimately contribute to the advancement of our national security.”



The 780th MI Bde. is the only operational offensive cyberspace brigade in the U.S. Army and conducts cyberspace operations and capability development to deliver effects in support of Army and Joint requirements (https://www.linkedin.com/company/780th-military-intelligence-brigade-cyber/).



In 2024, the brigade’s support to the Army’s Total Army Involvement in Recruiting (TAIR) spanned from San Francisco to Brooklyn, N.Y., and Las Vegas to Chicago; the Praetorians assist girl scouts in attaining their cyber security badges and host an annual Hackathon for teens – a cyber and computer challenge for young people; the brigade hosts try outs to field Bataan Memorial Death March, Army Ten-Miler, and competitive cyber teams; and hosts an annual AvengerCon at the Georgia Cyber Innovation & Training Center (https://avengercon.com/).



“I first learned about the 780th MI Bde. through one of their external engagements – the Army Cyber Skills Challenge,” said Lt. Col. Stephen Hudak Jr., a cyber officer and deputy commander of the 780th MI Bde. (Cyber). “If it wasn’t for this event, I may not have ended up working in the 780th. This participation allows our brigade to inspire others to join our ranks and expands an understanding of who we are and what we do.”



Army Cyber Skills Challenge was a competition organized and staffed by the brigade’s warrant officers.



The brigade’s Civilian Personnel Office (CPO) attends Army career fairs and select job fairs, including the Scholarship for Service Recruiting Event in Washington, D.C., where the CPO recently extended four tentative job offers for capability developers. To view a current list of the brigade’s open Civilian positions visit: https://www.usajobs.gov/search/results/?l=&k=780th.



The U.S. Army offers countless opportunities and offers competitive pay and benefits, including health care, retirement plans and more.



“These engagements are a vital part of our outreach efforts, and we are proud to be able to engage with the community, share our story, and inspire others to join our team,” said Boparai.



Did you know:

In 2025, the U.S. Army will proudly commemorate 250 years of distinguished service to our nation, tracing its legacy from June 14, 1775, to the present. The central theme for the birthday and related events “This We’ll Defend” highlights the Army’s purpose of fighting and winning our nation’s wars. It also underscores the Army’s commitment to defending our nation’s values, security, and people.



