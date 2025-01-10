Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Cyber Soldiers and Civilians talk to Georgetown University ROTC Cadets [Image 3 of 8]

    Army Cyber Soldiers and Civilians talk to Georgetown University ROTC Cadets

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    WASHINGTON DC – Soldiers and Civilians representing the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) and the Cyber Protection Brigade talked to Georgetown University ROTC cadets in the Battalion Conference Room at the Georgetown Car Barn, October 15.
    The 17A, cyberspace operations officers, and 17C, cyberspace operations specialists, answered the cadets’ questions on their daily activities, cyber assignment incentive pay (CAIP) and Special Duty Assignment Pay (SDAP), physical fitness requirements, job satisfaction -- which is really high -- and discussed their roles in offensive and defensive cyberspace operations.
    The Hoya Battalion opened the engagement on Zoom to cadets throughout the Task Force DC AO, including Georgetown University, George Washington University, American University, Catholic University, George Mason University, and Howard University.
