    Cyber Brigade finds success at Military Job Fairs [Image 1 of 8]

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) was the only U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) unit to attend the AISES Job Fair on October 4.
    The Annual AISES National Conference is a unique, three-day event focusing on educational, professional, and workforce development for Indigenous peoples of North America and the Pacific Islands in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) studies and careers.
    The Brigade’s Civilian Personnel Office was on hand to review resumes and discuss intelligence and cyber positions.
