    40th Army Ten-Miler Expo

    40th Army Ten-Miler Expo

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    WASHINGTON – Soldiers from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) and the Cyber Protection Brigade ran in the 40th Army Ten-Miler – starting and finishing – at the Pentagon, October 13.
    The brigade’s Soldiers and Civilians, along with U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command, also participated in the Army Ten-Miler Expo at the DC Armory on October 11-12 and had a great time talking with the race participants, their family and friends, and the ATM staff about Army possibilities and opportunities.
    We’re looking forward to next year’s 41st Army Ten-Miler and Expo.
    #ArmyPossibilities #BeAllYouCanBe #Army250

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
