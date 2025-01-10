WASHINGTON – Soldiers from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) and the Cyber Protection Brigade ran in the 40th Army Ten-Miler – starting and finishing – at the Pentagon, October 13.
The brigade’s Soldiers and Civilians, along with U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command, also participated in the Army Ten-Miler Expo at the DC Armory on October 11-12 and had a great time talking with the race participants, their family and friends, and the ATM staff about Army possibilities and opportunities.
We’re looking forward to next year’s 41st Army Ten-Miler and Expo.
#ArmyPossibilities #BeAllYouCanBe #Army250
This work, 40th Army Ten-Miler Expo [Image 8 of 8], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Attracting top talent and building relationships
