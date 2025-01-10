Girl STEM Powerment hosted by the Maryland STEM festival

SEVERNA PARK, Md. – Soldiers from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), spent the evening talking to prospective STEM enthusiasts about the individual journey each of them took to their current roles in Cyberspace Operations for the Army, at the Severna Park High School Girl Stem Powerment event, November 13.
|11.13.2024
January 13, 2025
Location:
Severna Park, Maryland, US
Attracting top talent and building relationships
