    Girl STEM Powerment hosted by the Maryland STEM festival [Image 7 of 8]

    Girl STEM Powerment hosted by the Maryland STEM festival

    SEVERNA PARK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    SEVERNA PARK, Md. – Soldiers from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), spent the evening talking to prospective STEM enthusiasts about the individual journey each of them took to their current roles in Cyberspace Operations for the Army, at the Severna Park High School Girl Stem Powerment event, November 13.
    #ArmyPossibilities #BeAllYouCanBe #Army250

    This work, Girl STEM Powerment hosted by the Maryland STEM festival [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Attracting top talent and building relationships

    TAGS

    Community Outreach
    Army Cyber
    Total Army Involvement in Recruiting

