San Francisco Fleet Week TAIR 01

SAN FRANCISCO – Soldiers from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) assisted U.S. Army Recruiters from the South Bay Company, Central California Battalion, US Army Recruiting Command (USAREC), with reaching out to young people and the community by developing interactive computer challenges and discussing Army possibilities as a 17C, cyberspace operations specialist or 35W, foreign language specialist, October 12 and 13.

The Meet Your Army engagement was part of the San Francisco Fleet Week event on Pier 30/32 and made for some very long days for our two Praetorian Soldiers.

