    Brigade Cyber Soldiers assist Girl Scouts earn STEM Career Exploration badge [Image 6 of 8]

    ELLICOTT CITY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    ELLICOTT CITY, Md. – Army 1st Lt. Kate Edwards, a 17A, cyberspace operations officer, and Sgt. Natalie Lenehan, a 17C, cyberspace operations NCO, assigned to the 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), talked with Girl Scout Troop 1846, with the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, October 17.
    The goal of the STEM Career Exploration badge is to hear from people with careers in STEM, and to learn about what their day-to-day is like and what their path was to that career, including their educational trajectory and personal passions or interests that led them there.
    #ArmyPossibilities #BeAllYouCanBe #Army250

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 11:59
    Photo ID: 8828257
    VIRIN: 241017-O-PX639-3558
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 8.27 MB
    Location: ELLICOTT CITY, MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigade Cyber Soldiers assist Girl Scouts earn STEM Career Exploration badge [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community Outreach
    Army Cyber
    Total Army Involvement in Recruiting

