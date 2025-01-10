Brigade Cyber Soldiers assist Girl Scouts earn STEM Career Exploration badge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. – Army 1st Lt. Kate Edwards, a 17A, cyberspace operations officer, and Sgt. Natalie Lenehan, a 17C, cyberspace operations NCO, assigned to the 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), talked with Girl Scout Troop 1846, with the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, October 17.

The goal of the STEM Career Exploration badge is to hear from people with careers in STEM, and to learn about what their day-to-day is like and what their path was to that career, including their educational trajectory and personal passions or interests that led them there.

