Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    On the Lookout [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    On the Lookout

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    A crew chief from A Company, 1st Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Regiment, looks out of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter window before takeoff at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 11, 2025. The crew chief’s role is essential in ensuring the helicopter’s readiness for flight, performing pre-flight checks, and overseeing the safety of the crew and passengers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mackenzie Roh, 204th PAD)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 22:40
    Photo ID: 8827777
    VIRIN: 250111-A-DB402-3272
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 914.3 KB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the Lookout [Image 8 of 8], by SFC John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Saving Lives One Flight at a Time
    Rotor Work to the Rescue
    Ready for Rescue
    Medevac in Motion
    Assessing the Patient
    Receiving the 9-Line
    Tuning Up for Lifesaving Missions
    On the Lookout

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    crew chief
    159th General Support Aviation Battalion
    UH-60 Blackhawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download