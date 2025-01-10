On the Lookout

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A crew chief from A Company, 1st Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Regiment, looks out of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter window before takeoff at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 11, 2025. The crew chief’s role is essential in ensuring the helicopter’s readiness for flight, performing pre-flight checks, and overseeing the safety of the crew and passengers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mackenzie Roh, 204th PAD)