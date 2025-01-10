Medevac in Motion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from G Company, 5th Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Regiment, transport a casualty from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a mass casualty medical evacuation exercise on Jan. 11, 2025, at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. The exercise simulates a high-stakes combat scenario, testing the unit’s ability to rapidly evacuate and treat injured personnel. One key advantage of the Army Reserve is the diverse skill sets of its soldiers, many of whom have medical backgrounds in the civilian sector. This unique combination of military training and civilian expertise enhances the unit's ability to provide critical care in emergency situations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Makenzie Roh, 204th PAD)