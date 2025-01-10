Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medevac in Motion

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from G Company, 5th Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Regiment, transport a casualty from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a mass casualty medical evacuation exercise on Jan. 11, 2025, at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. The exercise simulates a high-stakes combat scenario, testing the unit’s ability to rapidly evacuate and treat injured personnel. One key advantage of the Army Reserve is the diverse skill sets of its soldiers, many of whom have medical backgrounds in the civilian sector. This unique combination of military training and civilian expertise enhances the unit's ability to provide critical care in emergency situations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Makenzie Roh, 204th PAD)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 22:40
    Photo ID: 8827773
    VIRIN: 250111-A-DB402-3329
    Resolution: 1600x1070
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medevac in Motion [Image 8 of 8], by SFC John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

