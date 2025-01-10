Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saving Lives One Flight at a Time [Image 1 of 8]

    Saving Lives One Flight at a Time

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, used by G. Company, 1st Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Regiement, for medical evacuation operations, sits on the tarmac at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. The Black Hawk is equipped with advanced medical equipment, allowing it to transport injured personnel quickly and safely while providing life-saving care in transit. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Makenzie Roh, 204th PAD)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 22:41
    Photo ID: 8827764
    VIRIN: 250111-A-DB402-5300
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 904.23 KB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saving Lives One Flight at a Time [Image 8 of 8], by SFC John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Saving Lives One Flight at a Time
    Rotor Work to the Rescue
    Ready for Rescue
    Medevac in Motion
    Assessing the Patient
    Receiving the 9-Line
    Tuning Up for Lifesaving Missions
    On the Lookout

    Blackhawk helicopter
    UH60 Black Hawk
    Medical Evactuation

