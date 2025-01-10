Saving Lives One Flight at a Time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, used by G. Company, 1st Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Regiement, for medical evacuation operations, sits on the tarmac at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. The Black Hawk is equipped with advanced medical equipment, allowing it to transport injured personnel quickly and safely while providing life-saving care in transit. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Makenzie Roh, 204th PAD)