Ready for Rescue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

As U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers tend to two service members roleplaying as wounded personnel, two flight crew members from the 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion discuss their recent flight supporting a casualty evacuation exercise Jan. 11, 2025, at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. The exercise simulated the transport of numerous injured personnel in a combat scenario, testing the Army’s readiness for large-scale emergency response. Months of planning went into developing this realistic training to prepare personnel for complex and high-stress operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Makenzie Roh, 204th PAD)