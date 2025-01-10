Ready for Rescue

As U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers tend to two service members roleplaying as wounded personnel, two flight crew members from the 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion discuss their recent flight supporting a casualty evacuation exercise Jan. 11, 2025, at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. The exercise simulated the transport of numerous injured personnel in a combat scenario, testing the Army’s readiness for large-scale emergency response. Months of planning went into developing this realistic training to prepare personnel for complex and high-stress operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Makenzie Roh, 204th PAD)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 22:41
|Photo ID:
|8827772
|VIRIN:
|250111-A-DB402-8047
|Resolution:
|1600x1067
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
