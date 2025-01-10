Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready for Rescue [Image 3 of 8]

    Ready for Rescue

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    As U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers tend to two service members roleplaying as wounded personnel, two flight crew members from the 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion discuss their recent flight supporting a casualty evacuation exercise Jan. 11, 2025, at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. The exercise simulated the transport of numerous injured personnel in a combat scenario, testing the Army’s readiness for large-scale emergency response. Months of planning went into developing this realistic training to prepare personnel for complex and high-stress operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Makenzie Roh, 204th PAD)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 22:41
    Photo ID: 8827772
    VIRIN: 250111-A-DB402-8047
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Ready for Rescue [Image 8 of 8], by SFC John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

