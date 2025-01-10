Receiving the 9-Line

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers in the operations team of G Company, 5th Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Battalion, receive a 9-line medical evacuation request and relay the alert to the Medevac helicopter during a mass casualty training exercise at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, Jan. 11, 2025. The 9-line is a critical piece of information used in combat to convey the necessary details for evacuation, including the location, number of casualties, and types of injuries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Makenzie Roh, 204th PAD)