    Receiving the 9-Line

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers in the operations team of G Company, 5th Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Battalion, receive a 9-line medical evacuation request and relay the alert to the Medevac helicopter during a mass casualty training exercise at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, Jan. 11, 2025. The 9-line is a critical piece of information used in combat to convey the necessary details for evacuation, including the location, number of casualties, and types of injuries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Makenzie Roh, 204th PAD)

    This work, Receiving the 9-Line [Image 8 of 8], by SFC John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

