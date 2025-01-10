Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rotor Work to the Rescue [Image 2 of 8]

    Rotor Work to the Rescue

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Taylor M. Vap, a crew chief with A Company, 5-159th Aviation Battalion, performs preventative maintenance on the tail rotor blade of a Black Hawk helicopter on Jan. 11, 2025, at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. Vap was among dozens of Soldiers from Alpha Company who participated in a mass casualty training exercise designed to simulate real-world combat scenarios. The exercise was part of ongoing efforts to ensure Army aviation units are prepared to provide lifesaving support in the field. “Flying with all my brothers and sisters is a dream come true,” said Vap, a resident of Riverview, Florida. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Makenzie Roh, 204th PAD)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 22:41
    Photo ID: 8827765
    VIRIN: 250111-A-DB402-1226
    Resolution: 1600x863
    Size: 771 KB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
