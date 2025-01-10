Rotor Work to the Rescue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Taylor M. Vap, a crew chief with A Company, 5-159th Aviation Battalion, performs preventative maintenance on the tail rotor blade of a Black Hawk helicopter on Jan. 11, 2025, at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. Vap was among dozens of Soldiers from Alpha Company who participated in a mass casualty training exercise designed to simulate real-world combat scenarios. The exercise was part of ongoing efforts to ensure Army aviation units are prepared to provide lifesaving support in the field. “Flying with all my brothers and sisters is a dream come true,” said Vap, a resident of Riverview, Florida. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Makenzie Roh, 204th PAD)