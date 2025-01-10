Tuning Up for Lifesaving Missions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Harold Jimenez (right), a mechanic for Alpha Company, 5th Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Regiment, explains Preventative Maintenance Checks and Services on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, Jan. 11, 2025. The PMCS process is crucial for ensuring the helicopter is fully operational and ready for upcoming missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Makenzie Roh, 204th PAD)