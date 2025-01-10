Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tuning Up for Lifesaving Missions [Image 7 of 8]

    Tuning Up for Lifesaving Missions

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Harold Jimenez (right), a mechanic for Alpha Company, 5th Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Regiment, explains Preventative Maintenance Checks and Services on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, Jan. 11, 2025. The PMCS process is crucial for ensuring the helicopter is fully operational and ready for upcoming missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Makenzie Roh, 204th PAD)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 22:40
    Photo ID: 8827776
    VIRIN: 250111-A-DB402-7939
    Resolution: 1600x1046
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Tuning Up for Lifesaving Missions [Image 8 of 8], by SFC John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PCMS
    UH-60 Blackhawk

