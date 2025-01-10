Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assessing the Patient

    Assessing the Patient

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from G Company, 5th Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Regiment, carry a roleplayer simulating a casualty from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a medical evacuation exercise on Jan. 11, 2025, at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. In a combat situation, once the casualty is safely transported by air to a secure location, soldiers reassess the patient's condition, check vital signs, and provide any necessary medical interventions, such as administering fluids, stabilizing injuries, or preparing the patient for further evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. MacKenzie Roh, 204th PAD).

