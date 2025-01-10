Assessing the Patient

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from G Company, 5th Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Regiment, carry a roleplayer simulating a casualty from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a medical evacuation exercise on Jan. 11, 2025, at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. In a combat situation, once the casualty is safely transported by air to a secure location, soldiers reassess the patient’s condition, check vital signs, and provide any necessary medical interventions, such as administering fluids, stabilizing injuries, or preparing the patient for further evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. MacKenzie Roh, 204th PAD).