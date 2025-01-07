Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder the Commander, Nineteenth Air Force, toured the 58th Special Operation Wing “Monster Garage” aircraft Maintenace training facility, Jan. 8, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Kreuder toured the facility to learn more about how the 58th Special Operation Wing teaches Airmen how to use in flight equipment across multiple air frames. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 17:47
|Photo ID:
|8826665
|VIRIN:
|250108-F-TU760-1083
|Resolution:
|5331x3547
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder the Commander, Nineteenth Air Force, toured the 58th Special Operation Wing “Monster Garage” aircraft Maintenace training facility [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.