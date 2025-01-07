Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder the Commander, Nineteenth Air Force, toured the 58th Special Operation Wing “Monster Garage” aircraft Maintenace training facility, Jan. 8, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Kreuder toured the facility to learn more about how the 58th Special Operation Wing teaches Airmen how to use in flight equipment across multiple air frames. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)