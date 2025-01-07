Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 19th Air Force command chief, pose with Airman 1st Class Josue Quezada, 58th Special Operations Wing avionics apprentice, after he received a coin from Maj. Gen. Kreuder, Jan. 7, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Quezada was recognized by his supervisors for a proactive work ethic and professional demeanor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)