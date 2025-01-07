Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force Commander, acquired his flight equipment before flying a HH60W, Jan. 8, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Maj. Gen. Krueder is a command pilot with 3,200 flying hours, including 350 combat hours; flying as an evaluator, instructor pilot, and weapons officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)