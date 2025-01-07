Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force Commander, acquired his flight equipment before flying a HH60W, Jan. 8, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Maj. Gen. Krueder is a command pilot with 3,200 flying hours, including 350 combat hours; flying as an evaluator, instructor pilot, and weapons officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 17:47
|Photo ID:
|8826660
|VIRIN:
|250108-F-TU760-1004
|Resolution:
|4266x2838
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force Commander, acquired his flight equipment before flying a HH60W [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS