    Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force Commander, did a preflight checklist before flying a HH60W

    Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force Commander, did a preflight checklist before flying a HH60W

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force Commander, did a preflight checklist before flying a HH60W, Jan. 8, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Maj. Gen. Kreuder has commanded at the squadron and wing level and has held staff assignments at Headquarters U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 17:47
    Photo ID: 8826662
    VIRIN: 250108-F-TU760-1014
    Resolution: 5469x3639
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force Commander, did a preflight checklist before flying a HH60W [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

