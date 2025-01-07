Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force Commander, is briefed by Justin Schwind, human performance advisor at the Human Performance and Leadership Center, Jan. 7, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Maj. Gen. Kreuder toured the facility to learn more about the training efforts lead by the 58th Special Operation Wing on Kirtland Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 17:47
|Photo ID:
|8826659
|VIRIN:
|250107-F-BX440-1076
|Resolution:
|2560x1703
|Size:
|472.79 KB
|Location:
|US
