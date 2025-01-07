Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force Commander, is saluted by Airman 1st Class Josue Quezada, 58th Special Operations Wing avionics apprentice, after he received a coin from Maj. Gen. Kreuder, Jan. 7, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Quezada was recognized by his supervisors for a proactive work ethic and professional demeanor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)