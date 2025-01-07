Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force Commander, toured the 58th Special Operation Wing “Monster Garage” aircraft maintenance training facility, Jan. 8, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Maj. Gen. Kreuder toured the facility to learn more about advanced teaching techniques lead by the 58th Special Operation Wing on Kirtland Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)