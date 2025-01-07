Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force Commander, toured the 58th Special Operation Wing “Monster Garage” aircraft maintenance training facility, Jan. 8, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Maj. Gen. Kreuder toured the facility to learn more about advanced teaching techniques lead by the 58th Special Operation Wing on Kirtland Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 17:47
|Photo ID:
|8826661
|VIRIN:
|250108-F-TU760-1071
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.78 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force Commander, toured the 58th Special Operation Wing “Monster Garage” aircraft maintenance training facility [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.