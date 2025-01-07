Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force Commander, flew a HH60W, Jan. 8, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Maj. Gen. Kreuder is responsible for more than 45% of the U.S. Air Force’s annual flying hour program and directs aircrew training courses cumulating in over 24,000 graduates annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)