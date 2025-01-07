Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force Commander, tours the electronics repair back-shop in the Human Performance and Leadership Center, Jan. 7, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Maj. Gen. Kreuder toured the facility to learn more about advanced repair techniques lead by the 58th Special Operation Wing on Kirtland Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)