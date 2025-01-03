U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, discusses education curriculum during a tour of Edgren Middle High School at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 17, 2024. The tour allowed Jost to better understand the challenges and opportunities in supporting the educational needs of military children, ensuring they receive a stable and high-quality education despite frequent relocations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)