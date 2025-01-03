U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, receives a tour of Sollars Elementary School at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 17, 2024. Jost discussed the importance of affordable and nutritious meals for school age students, supporting both the well-being of children and the overall quality of life for service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)