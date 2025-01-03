U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, is greeted by Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. Jost toured the installation to engage with leaders and community members and discuss mission alignment, address challenges, and identify opportunities for improvement in quality of life and overall base operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)