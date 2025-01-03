U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, is greeted by Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. Jost toured the installation to engage with leaders and community members and discuss mission alignment, address challenges, and identify opportunities for improvement in quality of life and overall base operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 03:02
|Photo ID:
|8823581
|VIRIN:
|241216-F-VG726-1124
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kelsea Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.